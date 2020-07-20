Univ. of Lynchburg offering free COVID-19 mapping workshop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members have an opportunity to better learn about COVID-19 and how it spreads through the use of geospatial tools such as digital maps and GPS.

The University of Lynchburg is hosting a free workshop this week.

It’s called “Mapping a Pandemic: Using Geospatial Technologies to Track and Understand the Spread of COVID-19.”

Workshop participants will learn how health officials are using maps to track and analyze the spread of COVID-19, techniques for assessing trends and hotspots, and how their state or locality compares to others when it comes to flattening the curve.

Professor David Perault, a professor of environmental sciences and sustainability at the university, is teaching the workshop.

He says it’s important to understand how the virus spreads.

“It would be a great planning tool,” Perault said. “So, if you were thinking about going somewhere, it would help you think about where you might go more safely, areas you might avoid and precautions you might have to take when you’re returning.”

The workshop is Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Although the workshop is being held virtually, space is limited.

To register, email Perault at perault@lynchburg.edu by July 22.

