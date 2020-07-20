Univ. of Lynchburg preparing to bring students back, requiring liability waiver

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many colleges and universities across the region, the University of Lynchburg is preparing for students to return.

The school is taking a number of safety precautions, as well as requiring returning students to sign a liability waiver. “We’ve got faculty and staff signing a similar pledge that says, ‘you understand the risks you’re taking by coming to campus during a pandemic and you take some responsibly in the safety and the safety of those around you,‘” said Michael Jones, the university’s vice president of communications and marketing.

The waiver states students must accept and assume all risks that come with COVID-19. “We feel that that’s really, really important to get the students to make the commitment to their own safety and everyone else’s,” Jones explained.

Jones says the university’s top priority is keeping students safe.

Among a myriad of safety precautions, the university is requiring masks on campus, utilizing automated temperature checks and installing hand sanitation stations around campus.

The school is also requiring all employees, students and visitors to fill out a safety questionnaire before going onto campus.

Jones says the goal is to be able to keep on-campus classes in session this semester. “As we did in the spring, as we realized the situation calls for it, we’ll send students home because that’s the best way to keep students safe.”

University leaders say they’ll be working with local health officials to make the best safety decisions as the semester progresses.

