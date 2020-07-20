Virginia Western Community College sees two positive COVID-19 cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people at Virginia Western Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

July 16, the college sent a message saying a person who attended class in the Fralin Center for Science and Health Professions July 11 had tested positive.

Those present in the class were identified and being contacted. Extra cleaning and sanitation was performed on the classroom.

Another update was sent out July 17, notifying the community a person who had attended class the day before had tested positive.

VWCC says the second case is unrelated to the first, and the class took place in a different location of the Fralin Center.

The college is working with the Virginia Department of Health to contact those who attended class Thursday and are advising them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

VWCC said the VDH has advised there is no need to close the classroom or facility at this time. The college is performing deep cleaning and sanitizing of the area.

