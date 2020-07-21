996 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 79,371 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 78,375 reported Monday, a 996-case increase. That’s from the 945-case increase from Sunday to Monday.

2,944 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers.

There are 2,048 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,031 reported Monday, and there have been 7,267 total hospitalizations. 937,148 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s the same as the week-long rate reported Monday.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.