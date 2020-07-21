Averett University resumes on-campus tours with new guidelines

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Campus tours have begun again at Averett University, with new procedures and guidelines set by the institution.

The tours for prospective students are being held four times a day during the week and must be scheduled ahead of time. Visitors must also wear a mask and maintain social distance.

“We’re only allowing one family per tour. They have gone really well, and the families have not had any issues with the social distancing measures or mask policies,” said Matthew Mann, Averett associate director of admissions.

Mann said that while tours are a little different this year, the quality hasn’t been affected.

Before, visitors could see inside the university’s bookstore, as well as the Mary B Blount Library, which are now both closed.

“They’re still seeing a dorm room, the dining hall, student success center, Main Hall and Averett Central,” Mann said. “We had one student who had special dietary needs, and we were able to arrange a meeting with Chef Michael Moroni to discuss those.”

Since reopening, seven tours have been held at Averett, with visitors from as far as Pennsylvania.

“All the feedback I’ve gotten is people are glad to be able to get out and see campuses again,” Mann said. “Most of the questions we’re hearing surrounds academics and when we’re starting the semester with guidelines in place.”

Averett’s auxiliary campuses, including North Campus, the George C. Falk Flight Center and the Equestrian Center are also available for tours.

“Other than social distancing and wearing a mask, it’s business as usual,” Mann said.

Campus tours can be scheduled weekday mornings at 9 or 11 a.m. Evening slots are also available at 1 and 3 p.m. To reserve a tour or for more information, click here.

