Botetourt County School Board approves back-to-school plan

Botetourt County Public Schools logo
Botetourt County Public Schools logo(Botetourt County Public Schools FB Page)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County School Board has approved a change to the school calendar and a new back-to-school plan.

The new plan presented by school administrators was approved unanimously at a meeting Tuesday.

The new plan is as follows:

- Students pre-K to 2nd grade will go to school for in-person classes four days a week with remote learning one Wednesday.

- Students in 3rd - 12th grades will have 2 days of in-person learning and three remote learning days. These students will be split into A and B teams with the A team going in on Monday and Thursday and the B team going in on Tuesday and Friday, with remote learning for everyone on Wednesday.

Then, if COVID numbers in the area allow, the school district will make changes in the second marking period, October 21. Those changes include:

- Students pre-k to 2nd will go to school five days a week.

- Students in 3rd to 12th grades will have three in-person days a week and two remote days of learning. They will still be assigned to their A or B teams, because Wednesdays every week they will rotate which team has in-person learning. So that first week, October 21, the A team would be in-person and the next week, October 28, the B team would meet in person.

Then if COVID numbers continue to improve, all students could go back to full in person learning January 5.

Remote learning is still a fallback if COVID-19 numbers get worse.

Some calendar changes are as follows:

- First day of school has been pushed from August 10 to August 24.

- Last day of school is pushed from May 26 to May 28.

Teachers will have nine work days before the first day of school to get better situated for the year and for remote learning.

