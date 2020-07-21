Campbell County unveils back-to-school plan

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County School Board has approved a framework for safely getting students getting back to class this fall season.

Per the newly-approved plan, elementary students will attend school all day, Monday through Thursday. The long-term goal is to move elementary students to five days per week as soon as possible.

The elementary plan is contingent upon additional staff availability and full-time online student enrollment. The administration is monitoring these factors and plans to update the plan August 3, 2020.

Schools will teach English and Math and integrate Social Studies and Science. The Campbell County pacing guides will continue to be used to guide whole group and small group instruction. Students will also have daily recess.

Students will attend school 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and staff will work 8:10 a.m. through dismissal.

There are some changes in locations. Tomahawk Elementary School 5th graders will attend class at the Brookville Middle School facility and be tought by Tomahawk staff. Elementary students will not be in contact with Brookville students.

Some Yellow Branch Elementary 5th graders will attend class at the Campbell County Tech Center and be taught by Yellow Branch staff, not to come into contact with Tech Center students.

For middle and high school, proposed attendance will be 8 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. Staff will work 7:30 a.m. through dismissal.

The district says schedules are configured so all students meet social distancing requirements, there is minimal sharing of materials, and mixing of students is restricted as much as possible, while taking into account students’ academic and developmental needs. All schools and schedules will include remote or virtual learning, in addition to in-person instruction to deliver necessary content.

Each high school will use a four-period 4x4 block schedule. Students will take 3 or 4 classes per semester, and some students may complete an entire course in each semester depending on course selection, learning needs and graduation requirements. The students will have the opportunity to earn between five and eight credits toward graduation.

High schools will operate at 50 percent building capacity, with students attending school physically two days per week.

Students will have the option of participating in the Campbell County Online Learning Academy, which will be aligned to each student’s school of record schedule.

