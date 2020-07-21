Botetourt Co. church teams up with Feeding SWVA

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local church has teamed up with Feeding Southwest Virginia to get families food this summer.

Orchard Hills Church was added as a children’s summer feeding site at the beginning of the month, making it the second site in Botetourt County.

Families will get a week’s worth of food for their children. You do not need to register for the program; all you have to do is show up.

“When the community comes together, I mean you can see our volunteer team behind me. It is amazing the impact you have when people come together to fill in the need,” Orchard Hills Achievement Center Executive Director Lisa Miles said.

The meals are available every Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., until the end of August.

