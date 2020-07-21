Advertisement

Detroit officer accused of shooting journalists with rubber pellets at protest

Protesters march on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit, Friday, June 5, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
Protesters march on the MacArthur Bridge across the Detroit River during a rally in Detroit, Friday, June 5, 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A police corporal accused of shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets while they covered protests in Detroit against police brutality was charged with felony assault, prosecutors said Monday.

Detroit Police Corporal Daniel Debono, 32, faces multiple counts of felonious assault for allegedly firing rubber pellets at the three photojournalists during a May protest, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Shortly after midnight on May 31 in downtown Detroit, MLive.com photojournalist Nicole Hester, 30, and two independent photojournalists, Seth Herald, 28, and Matthew Hatcher, 29, encountered Debono and two other officers.

Each of the photojournalists was wearing press credentials, identified themselves as news media and raised their hands as they asked to cross the street, Worthy said. Debono, dressed in riot gear, struck all three with rubber pellets that inflicted bruises and other injuries.

"The evidence shows that these three journalists were leaving the protest area and that there was almost no one else on the street where they were," Worthy said. "There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were taken."

The photojournalists were covering the protest in downtown Detroit, which was sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Most of the protesters at the time had already dispersed from the area in downtown Detroit where the photojournalists were shot.

Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes even as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving.

Detroit Police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said Monday in an email to The Associated Press that an investigation was "immediately launched" after the department learned about the incident, and Police Chief James Craig suspended the officer.

"It's important that we do not paint an entire organization with a broad brush," Kirkwood said. "The actions of this officer should not reflect the vast majority of the men and women who have been working and responded to the protest appropriately for the last (eight) weeks."

The Associated Press left an email Monday afternoon seeking comment from the Detroit Police Officers Association union.

No arraignment date for Debono was listed in court records as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday fire along Wise Ave. SE deemed accidental

Updated: moments ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No injuries were reported

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

News

Family pet, one resident dead after fire Monday in Roanoke

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A second fire that occurred along Wise Ave. at around 2:15 p.m. is not believed to be connected.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

Latest News

News

VSP seeks public input for reaccreditation assessment

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WVIR
When the Virginia State Police achieved its initial accreditation from CALEA in 1986, the Department was only the second state law enforcement agency in the nation to receive this prestigious recognition. Since then, the Virginia State Police has successfully maintained an accredited status.

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

News

Jeff Bezos’ fortune rises $13 billion in one day following Amazon stock boom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Bezos could buy the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, and New York Knicks and still have more than $2 billion left over

National Politics

Pres. Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Next virus aid package could easily swell past $1 trillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.