Family pet, one resident dead after fire Monday in Roanoke
A second fire that occurred along Wise Ave. at around 2:15 p.m. is not believed to be connected.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One family pet is dead and another two are unaccounted for following a house fire that killed one person Monday along Stewart Ave. SE.
According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, a neighbor next door is displaced along with multiple pets after their home also was damaged. The total damage stemming from the incident is estimated at $125,000.
A second fire that occurred along Wise Ave. at around 2:15 p.m. is not believed to be connected.
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.