Former Hokie golfer Hollandsworth continues path to LPGA with Symetra Tour debut this weekend

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The past year has been a wild ride for former Virginia Tech golfer Amanda Hollandsworth.

The Floyd County native appeared in her first major tournament at the 2019 US Open, where she missed the cut but learned a lot about her game.

“One thing that I realized is no one hit any shots that were unbelievable, or that I couldn’t hit,” said Hollandsworth. “That was really cool for me to see, just to know that I can compete at that level.”

After the Open, Hollandsworth made it to Stage 2 of Q-School in Florida and gained partial status on the Symetra Tour, where the top-10 money winners earn their LPGA card each year.

Her first of eight events is set for this weekend in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“It’s going to be nice just to kind of get this year under my belt and experience what it’s like to play at this level and then go into 2021 and really be able to compete and know what I’m doing and know the ins and outs of it,” she said.

Since the pandemic hit, Hollandsworth has spent much of her time honing her craft at the Pete Dye River Course and at Great Oaks Country Club.

She's also kept tabs on the state of junior golf in the region, where her role has transformed from rising star to role model.

“There aren’t even words to describe that feeling,” said Hollandsworth. “I’ve spent my whole life looking up to my sister, who was a great golfer in this area, and just to know how I felt about looking up to her and how great she was and just to get that from a different perspective and see myself as that is just awesome, and it’s very humbling.”

With a nutrition degree from Tech, Hollandsworth said that background has helped her stay in peak physical shape during the quarantine.

But now, just days before her first competition since February, the former Hokie knows her toughest opponent will likely be herself.

“You have all of your mental thoughts,” she explained. “That’s the hardest part, not thinking about it too much. It’s just being able to stay level-headed and not let your highs get too high or your lows get too low. I think that’s the biggest part that sets apart a winner. I may be completely wrong, but I hope that I get to experience that pretty soon.”

