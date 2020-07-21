Franklin Co. Public Schools votes to start school after Labor Day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Public School Board voted Monday evening to move the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year to after Labor Day, according to Chairperson Julie Nix.

The school year was previously scheduled to begin August 10 for grades K-12.

The vote came down at 5-3 in favor, and will be followed by a public hearing Monday. According to Jon Atchue of Franklin Co. Public Schools, the district will be working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine a metric plan to help guide the choice of a virtual, or A/B split student format.

Teachers will return two weeks prior to Labor Day.

Franklin County joins Roanoke County Public Schools in delaying opening, following the latter’s announcement last week.

