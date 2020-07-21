Storms are firing up and a few may be severe

Showers and storms are firing up along the mountains and drifting east this afternoon. While most are typical summer storms, others are producing quite the lightning show along with small hail and gusty wind. Downpours are very likely with any storm that develops. Look for showers and storms to slowly wind down into the evening, with most areas seeing dry conditions by 8 p.m. or after.

Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through sunset

Lightning has been striking 10-12 miles outside the storms

Gusty wind and hail possible along with slow-moving downpours

REST OF TUESDAY

It was another afternoon of 90s for many areas. Day 21 in a row for Roanoke, if you’re still counting.

A HEAT ADVISORY lingers until 8 p.m. for Central Virginia and Southside, including Lynchburg and Danville with feels like temperatures staying around 100-105° for several hours.

Storms will diminish this evening with skies turning partly cloudy and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with very muggy conditions.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday as feels like temperatures reach 100°+. (WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

There appears to be no relief in the heat and humidity. Highs are expected in the mid 90s to start the week, with heat index (feels like) at or above 100°. The best chance for scattered afternoon storms looks to come Wednesday and Thursday with a front approaching our region. Storm chances will likely drop off some by the weekend, but the hot weather remains.

It has never happened before in recorded history in Roanoke, but there’s at least a decent chance every-single day in July could have highs in the 90s. Forecast highs range from 90-95° through July 31. Of course, a thunderstorm in the middle of the afternoon could ruin that lofty goal. Stay tuned!

Temperatures could remain in the 90s for the entire month of July. (WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE visible this week. Get the latest information in our new Astronomy section. Visibility could extend beyond these dates.

Distant thunderstorms can be seen below comet NEOWISE in the northwest sky. (Mike Overacker)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.