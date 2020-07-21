Jeff Bezos’ fortune rises $13 billion in one day following Amazon stock boom

(WDBJ) - The “primest” prime member when it comes to the rankings of the world’s richest people, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, saw the single highest personal net worth day rise since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index was created in 2012.

According to the media outlet, Amazon Inc.‘s stocks rose 7.9% Monday surrounding the continuous rise of optimism around web-based shopping growth and added a healthy $13 billion to the fortune of Bezos in just one day. The company is now up 73% on the year.

“He’s now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.,” Bloomberg added.

Bezos could buy the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, and New York Knicks and still have more than $2 billion left over, according to Darren Rovell, former ESPN reporter and current Sports Business Reporter and Senior Executive Producer for The Action Network.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.