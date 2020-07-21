Junior League cancels 2020 Stocked Market event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) Governance Board has canceled the 2020 Stocked Market event due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for November 13-15.

The board says unclear regulations for large in-person events and fluid short- and long-term reopening guidance also led to the decision.

Junior League says this is the first cancellation in Stocked Market’s 30+ year history as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season, and is already planning the 2021 event.

The JLRV invests about $70,000 a year into local communities, and without the event this year, it’s urging the public to spend whatever money would be spent on the event on other local agencies by clicking here.

JLRV will plan other fundraisers this year to further its goal of “addressing poverty by connecting the community to existing resources and removing barriers to healthcare and food.”

