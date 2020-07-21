Advertisement

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

He makes the shields out of Lexan and acrylic. He says they are lightweight, durable and only take 10 minutes to put together.
Courtesy WKYT
Courtesy WKYT(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

In addition to pens and pencils, this year, ‘desk shields’ are on some shopping lists due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CWF Products owner Chuck Frysinger says he came up with the desk shield design after he was approached by some elementary school teachers. Frysinger says he made face shields for the state earlier during the pandemic and then one idea led to the next.

Frysinger says he just started working on the design last week. So far, he says a school in Cynthiana is interested. As well as teachers at schools in Fayette County, who are waiting until Thursday’s meeting to see if they will resume in-person classes.

Frysinger says the desk shields could also be a possibility for restaurants.

“People want to feel more comfortable with what they’re doing and this just adds a little more too it,” Frysinger said.

The desk shields are made per order. If you’re interested you can go to CWF’s Facebook page.

Frysinger says the biggest challenge is getting material because it has been in high demand during the pandemic.

