Lexington city schools prepare for the fall

By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington City Schools have set plans for their approach to the start of the school year.

Classrooms won’t be as crowded as they were last year thanks to social distancing and an option for students to take classes entirely online. The first day has been pushed back to the end of August to give administrators and teachers time to prepare their lesson plans, as well as school buildings, for the new setup.

“The three weeks of instruction time, or planning time for our teachers, is not only to give them time to prepare for that virtual instruction option and start preparing their instructional plans, but also to provide a lot of training time for our teachers because they are going to need training on the health and safety practices,” said Superintendent Rebecca Walters.

They say they hope the special arrangements are for the short term, but are adapting as new information comes in.

