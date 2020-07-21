Advertisement

Lexington street paving continues in summer heat

By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Things are torn up a little in downtown Lexington right now as the city begins a week of resurfacing, and as you can imagine, it’s hot work.

They’re actually in the milling process right now, which Public Works Director Jeff Martone explained is a necessary first step.

“You can’t just keep on adding two inches of pavement each year because eventually it would be above your sidewalk, so,” he said.

And there’s no denying that, in 90-degree sunshine, it’s hot work, but it won’t compare to when they actually lay the pavement.

“I’m assuming this time of the year, the mix is hitting the paver in excess of 300 degrees,” Martone said.

And, believe it or not, the heat is good news.

“Summertime buys you a little more time,” he said, “say from that 300 to 200 degree range with the mix on the street, to get it compacted properly.”

So is it possible for it to get too hot?

“I haven’t encountered that up in these parts yet, but I would say if you get the heat indices say over 110, just for the men, you have to start looking at that, maybe nighttime operations,” according to Martone.

They’ll be working on it for around a week.

