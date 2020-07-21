Marion Police announce retirement of K9 Cooper

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - The Marion Police Department has announced the retirement of K9 Officer Cooper.

The 8-year-old yellow lab went to the department in 2016 from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Throughout his career, he is credited with 120 arrests ranging from drug violations to illegal firearms, according to the department. He assisted in searches across Smyth, Washington and Russell counties, and provided service to Smyth County Sheriff’s office, Chilhowie and Saltville Police departments, and Virginia State Police.

In 2018, K9 Cooper got a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Cooper’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Josey, Union County Sheriff’s Office, TN”.

Marion Police Chief John Clair commended Cooper at the July 20 Town Council meeting.

“Cooper was by far our community’s most popular officer,” said Clair. “He did multiple demonstrations for area schools, churches and organization, provided emotional support for children in our community during their most difficult times. Cooper interacted with children countless times and helped our department to provide a more positive interaction with the youngest of our community, in addition to his record of fighting crime.”

Cooper’s partner, Sergeant Jeff Horn, will keep Cooper as his pet.

“He’s a great dog, but we all get to the point where we’re better meant for a slower pace,” said Horn. “As much as I’ll miss having him at work, I’ll look forward to seeing him at home at the end of my shift.”

