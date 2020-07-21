Martinsville City Schools to go 100% virtual to start the school year

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that having students inside schools would be best for their learning, but as the spike in COVID-19 cases continues in Martinsville with 54 new cases so far this month, Superintendent Dr. Zeb Tally says student safety comes first.

“Students can’t learn if they’re not safe, parents can’t rest if their kids are not safe, and teachers can’t teach if they’re not safe,” said Tally.

The Martinsville school board approved all three phases of the proposed reopening plan, starting with phase 1: 100 percent virtual learning, ending with 100 percent in-person classes.

“If the numbers decrease so that it is safe for our staff and students and our families to return then we’ll return,” said Tally.

Over the last few years, Martinsville Schools has improved, earning accreditation at all its schools.

Tally believes that momentum will help them through the challenges of phase 1.

“Students are very resilient, and it will be a learning curve for the students and teacher but the advantage is we have known about this and will be preparing.”

Laptops were distributed in the spring and more wifi hotspots are being planned throughout the city.

Tally is confident that everyone will meet their expectations August 10.

