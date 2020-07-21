Advertisement

Kids may be responsible for starting Wise Ave. SE fire

No injuries were reported.
July 20, 2020 Courtesy WDBJ7
July 20, 2020 Courtesy WDBJ7
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews were dispatched Monday to the 2000 block of Wise Ave. SE around 2:15 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the second floor of a building.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, no injuries were reported after neighbors told officials they saw kids in and out of the apartment and believed they were responsible for starting the fire.

The incident has not been connected to another fire Monday along Stewart Ave. SE.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 853-2795, the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500 or text the police at 274637 (begin the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it sends properly). Tips through text messages and calls can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

