Murder charge possible in case of baby found dead in woman’s bag

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Commonwealth of Virginia search warrant indicates investigators are comparing the DNA of a woman with that of a baby found dead in a bag being carried by her. The object is to see if she is the baby’s mother.

The warrant asks for DNA swabs to be taken from Mandy Lacy, who is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

The body of the baby found in Lacy’s grocery-style bag Sunday was partially decomposed, according to Roanoke County Police, making it difficult to determine the baby’s age and sex.

The search warrant was issued in relation to an offense substantially described as a “violation of Section 18.2-32 of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, to wit: Murder.”

According to courthouse warrants, Mandy Lacy was deemed to have a mental health illness.

The body was found Sunday after Lacy allegedly punched an officer who had responded to a call about her acting erratically while walking around Tanglewood Mall.

Lacy, 34, believed to be a transient, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. More charges are pending.

