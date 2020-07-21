New River Valley Mall name is changing to Uptown Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A rebranding and new marketing initiative means a name change for New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg.

The property’s owner, RockStep Capital, is switching the name to Uptown Christiansburg, and is making a similar change to names of other malls across the country.

“Part of our decision to change the name is that we believe that the word “mall” no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” according to a news release. “The transformation of malls into a combination of non-traditional uses along with more traditional retail and restaurant uses has accelerated due to COVID. The nontraditional uses for malls include educational (universities and community colleges), entertainment, fitness, hospitality, medical office, government office, corporate office and back office, multi-family, and other non-traditional uses.”

RockStep Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, focused on the shopping center sector in secondary and tertiary markets.

