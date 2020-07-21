Advertisement

New space and services coming with expansion of Our Lady of the Valley assisted living facility

Our Lady of the Valley Bistro Rendering
Our Lady of the Valley Bistro Rendering(Our Lady of the Valley)
Jul. 21, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A retirement community in Roanoke has broken ground on construction of a nearly 20,000-square-foot, $8 million expansion.

When the project is done, Our Lady of the Valley will have a new movie theater, activity room, bistro, living room space, and chapel, and 30 new private nursing home rooms.

An additional nurses’ station will be included.

The goal, according to a release from the facility, is for “Our Lady of the Valley to become the area’s newest provider of memory care – a goal that has been in the minds of their not-for-profit board of directors for many years. The community currently offers assisted living, nursing care, and on-site rehabilitation.”

A solarium, outdoor courtyard, and 16 memory care apartments will comprise the new Christopher Center memory care wing.

“The board of directors, along with our leadership team, has been in discussions about these changes at Our Lady of the Valley for a very long time,” said Dave Rawlings, Vice President of Operations for the community’s management firm, Coordinated Services Management (CSM), whose team is handling development of the project. “We have certainly seen the need for quality nursing care increase in recent years. And there is a growing demand for additional memory care in our area, and we’re excited to be able to offer that here in Roanoke now through our Reflections program.”

Completion is planned for summer 2021.

The property on N. Jefferson Street in Roanoke has been in operation since 1989; the non-profit is sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.

