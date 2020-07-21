Advertisement

ODAC postpones athletic competition through end of 2020

The conference intends to schedule fall and winter sports in the spring semester.
The ODAC voted to postpone all athletic competition through 2020 on Tuesday.
The ODAC voted to postpone all athletic competition through 2020 on Tuesday.(ODAC)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference has postponed all athletic competition for fall and winter sports through December 31, 2020, the conference announced in a release on Tuesday.

The league said it intends to sponsor conference competition for fall and winter sports in the spring semester and remains focused on providing “meaningful competition for all student-athletes in 2020-21.”

“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premiere Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” said David Bushman, President at Bridgewater College and chair of the ODAC Presidents Council, in the release. “In light of the broader public health concerns surrounding athletic competitions, the well-being of our campuses and everyone involved in athletic competition made this decision the right one. We have great athletic department leadership across the conference and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Washington and Lee already made the decision to not compete in fall semester athletics earlier this month.

“The conference’s leadership worked extremely hard to explore ways we might have conducted conference championships and competition in the fall,” said ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston in the release. “Those conversations involved a number of options, but none of them could change the current impact of the virus and its prevalence in our society. A safe return for students and the sustainability of campus life is a priority for all our members. The combination of fall, winter, and spring sports in the second semester is challenging, but the ODAC is committed to providing all student-athletes with a meaningful conference regular season and championship experience in a safe manner.”

The conference said it will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics and plans to release further developments regarding competition in 2020-21 as solutions are finalized and implemented.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Senior Softball Players Play Two More Games to Close Out Their Careers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Softball seniors had one last chance to strut their stuff Tuesday night.

Sports

Former Hokie golfer Hollandsworth continues path to LPGA with Symetra Tour debut this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The Floyd County native will compete in the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Sports

Softball seniors get big sendoff

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
The high school softball season was canceled back in the spring thanks to COVID-19. But this week, more than 40 seniors are getting a chance to go out in style.

Sports

Roanoke College baseball coach Matt McGuire resigns

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:33 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
McGuire led the Maroons to 168 wins in just more than eight seasons in Salem.

Latest News

Sports

Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans in Texas

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT
|
By Stephen Hawkins
An estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators were at the race.

Sports

Ferrum football alumni gather for Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The tournament serves as a Ferrum football fundraiser while honoring the Panthers' late head coach.

Sports

Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence wins Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at 16-under

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Hokie carded a final-round 69 to win the event by seven strokes.

Sports

Richmond-area youngster wins VSGA Women’s Amateur

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Tatum Walsh Knocked off Julie Shinn 5 and 3

Sports

NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer
The nation's largest governing body for college sports on Thursday released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.

Local

Players begin training for a delayed season

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The calisthenics at the first football workout might look familiar, but formations are spread out, using the yard lines as convenient markers for distancing, and everyone has his own backpack filled to provide weights for the workout.