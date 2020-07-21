Renaissance Theatre Company moves productions to Miller Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One theater will move its operations to a different building.

Renaissance Theatre in Lynchburg will move its productions to the Miller Center.

The agreement with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation allows them to use the space’s 180-seat theater.

They also say the move allows them to deal with COVID-19 safety precautions.

“The Miller Center came up as an opportunity for Renaissance Theatre to collaborate with Lynchburg Parks and Rec,” said Cheryl Carter, Renaissance Theatre Company board of directors president. “As the longest-running community theater in Lynchburg, it’s a perfect match because it’s a community center.”

There’s currently no timetable for their return to their building on Commerce Street.

