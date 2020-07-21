Roanoke County Public Schools delays start of new year to August 24

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Public Schools School Board has voted to move the start of the new academic year from August 13 to August 24.

The last day of school will now be moved to May 28, 2021.

Roanoke County Public Schools says they will use an expandable plan that allows them to adjust to coronavirus pandemic concerns. “The plan starts with students in kindergarten through second grade to attend schools in-person five days a week. Students in third grade through twelfth grade will attend school in-person two days a week and will receive online instruction three days a week. All students have the option to receive 100-percent online instruction, if desired.”

More information on Roanoke County Public Schools can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.