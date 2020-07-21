Roanoke fire crews fight fifth fire in four days, challenged by heat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday.

Crews were called at 4:36 p.m. to the fire in the 100 block of Westside Blvd NW. They found smoke coming from one apartment building.

No injuries have been reported.

According to a spokesperson for Roanoke Fire-EMS, it’s the fifth fire crews have been called out to in the last four days. Monday, crews spent over 6 hours at a fire in which one person died and another was injured on Stewart Avenue.

While fighting fires is a taxing job, the summer heat makes it much more difficult. At any scene, firefighters wear 50 pounds of gear.

“There’s no spring and summer and fall version, it’s the same gear year round,” said Captain Scott Weaver with Roanoke Fire and EMS.

That gear allows firefighters to not only get close enough to the flames to use a hose from outside the perimeters, but to go inside structures, where temperatures range anywhere from 1000-2000 degrees.

Monday, a search for what at first was several residents took precedent, safety didn’t fall far behind.

“We had additional ambulances on scene, making sure everyone got rehab, we did set up a tent, had multiple coolers filled with ice, water and gatorades, had cool towels that we could put on the firefighters as they came out from being inside the fire, set up a fan to blow cool air over everyone so they could get cooled down,” said Weaver.

While the cause has not been determined, Weaver says the majority of calls for involved fires take place in the winter months, so to have two around the same time is taxing on the department, but not unmanageable.

“We’ve got guys that are monitoring, the supervisors, managers, the system status to make sure personnel are watching for any other incidents. It did stretch us thin on Monday,” said Weaver.

