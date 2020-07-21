Softball seniors get big sendoff

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The high school softball season was canceled back in the spring, but thanks to William Byrd assistant Kassie Brammer and several other area coaches, 40-plus seniors got a chance to suit up one last time Monday, complete with senior night ceremonies for them and their parents.

“My personal high school senior day was the last time that both my parents saw me in a uniform,” Brammer said. “And on a ball field and those are memories I’ll cherish forever. For the girls who aren’t continuing to college, this is that last time to be honored. It’s that last time for your parents to stand there and make you feel special.

“For the girls that are going to college, it’s that last time to represent your own school and step out here with kids who you’ve played against since you were in the seventh grade. It’s a really awesome opportunity, and like you said, everybody takes something different. I hope it means something to everybody. I hope they love the photo, the rose. I hope they truly feel honored.”

