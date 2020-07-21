Suspect identified following Sunday shots fired, threats made in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police say Broderick Paul Jeffery, 35 of Roanoke City, was arrested Sunday after he fired random shots along Plantation Road and threatened people at a nearby Food Lion.

Police responded around 1:45 p.m. to a call reporting an armed man at the supermarket in the 4800 block of Hollins Road. Nobody was shot during the incident. Police say Jeffery walked into Food Lion with a handgun and began pacing, continually asking for help.

Police say Jeffery grabbed an employee, stuck the gun up against the employee’s back and tried to fire but the weapon never discharged. The staff member indicated hearing multiple clicks, signifying the man was trying to fire.

A co-worker tried to restrict the man and had the handgun pointed at him as well, followed by Jeffery again trying to fire unsuccessfully, according to police. This chain of events was repeated involving another co-worker who tried to assist.

Jeffery ended up leaving the store out onto Plantation Road where he was met by a Roanoke County Police officer. He dropped his gun following commands by police, but followed by rushing toward a police vehicle and jumping in the front passenger seat. He was pulled out by officers and restricted. Police noticed Jeffery appeared to be under the influence of a substance and asked an ambulance to take him to the hospital for treatment.

Roanoke County Police held him at the hospital until he was discharged Monday evening; he was then taken to the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

