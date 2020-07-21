Advertisement

Person wanted after dog thrown out of car in Danville Monday

Call 799-0843 with any helpful tips pertaining to this case
Courtesy Danville Area Humane Society
Courtesy Danville Area Humane Society
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Yorkie was thrown from a car into the middle of a street near Ballou Park in Danville Monday.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for throwing the dog out of the car, according to the Danville Area Humane Society.

Call 434-799-0843 with any helpful tips.

An adoption may be made after five days. The dog can be visited Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12-5:30 p.m. and from 12-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Masks are required by the governor’s mandate during these visits.

