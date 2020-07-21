Shooter sought after man shows up at Roanoke hospital with gunshot wounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police say a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Tuesday and is not cooperating with efforts to arrest anyone.

Roanoke Police responded to the hospital around 3:45 p.m. to speak with the victim regarding the events leading to his wounds, which appeared to be non-critical, according to police. A lack of evidence and help from the victim has prevented officers from being able to determine the location of a crime scene.

No arrests have been made and the case is still active.

Roanoke Police ask anyone with helpful tips to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “Roanoke PD” to make sure it is properly sent). Calls and messages can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.