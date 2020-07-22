4 pounds of meth, other items seized from Madison Heights home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is facing weapon and narcotics charges after a search of a Madison Heights apartment.

July 17, investigators from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug Gang Task Force carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Longwood Place.

A number of items were seized, including 4 pounds of methamphetamine - with an approximate street value of $200,000 - an AR-15 and around $10,000 in cash.

Items seized from an apartment in Madison Heights, Virginia. Courtesy Amherst County Sheriff's Office. (ACSO)

The suspect, Landon McCormick, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distributing 100g or more of methamphetamine.

