4 pounds of meth, other items seized from Madison Heights home
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is facing weapon and narcotics charges after a search of a Madison Heights apartment.
July 17, investigators from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Virginia Drug Gang Task Force carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Longwood Place.
A number of items were seized, including 4 pounds of methamphetamine - with an approximate street value of $200,000 - an AR-15 and around $10,000 in cash.
The suspect, Landon McCormick, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distributing 100g or more of methamphetamine.
