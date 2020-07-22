Alleghany County schools announce plans for fall

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Alleghany County, the county’s school system announced its plans for how to approach the coming year.

Students won’t report until September 9, and assuming state restrictions continue to be reduced, high school and middle school students will be split into A and B groups to reduce numbers and allow better social distancing.

Kelly Huff, Director of Secondary Education, explained in a video released by the school system: “Alleghany County Public Schools, FLEC, and the school board have decided that we will go with the blended, hybrid learning style. This means that students will receive instruction in person, in schools, two days per week.”

Depending on how things go with COVID, the plans may allow a return to full time attendance or a return to all remote learning.

