Birthday cards for a Lexington 99-year-old
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A birthday girl in Lexington is hoping to get a few cards.
Anne Durr will be turning ninety-nine August 1.
Her party is being put off because of social distancing from COVID, but the folks at The Mayflower, where she lives, put out a call for some birthday cards in the meantime.
“Last year I got 87. I was waiting for 97 but I didn’t get them,” she said. “I’m hoping I get that many this year.”
Cards can be sent to:
Anne Durr
409 South Main Street
Lexington, VA 24450
