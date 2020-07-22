Birthday cards for a Lexington 99-year-old

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A birthday girl in Lexington is hoping to get a few cards.

Anne Durr will be turning ninety-nine August 1.

Her party is being put off because of social distancing from COVID, but the folks at The Mayflower, where she lives, put out a call for some birthday cards in the meantime.

“Last year I got 87. I was waiting for 97 but I didn’t get them,” she said. “I’m hoping I get that many this year.”

Cards can be sent to:

Anne Durr

409 South Main Street

Lexington, VA 24450

