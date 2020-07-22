Brookneal man facing multiple charges after allegedly firing weapon, threatening neighbors

BROOKNEAL, Va. (WDBJ) - A Brookneal man is facing charges after the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding reckless handling of a firearm.

July 21, deputies were told a man had been behaving strangely throughout the day and had threatened neighbors in the 1400 block of Hat Creek Road in Brookneal.

Some neighbors went into a garage because of shots being fired in the area.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect, 40-year-old Chad Taylor, left the scene, armed and in a 2019 Toyota truck.

Deputies issued a “be on the lookout” order for Taylor in conjunction with neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Virginia State Police found the truck and tried to make a traffic stop. However, Taylor did not stop and collided with a VSP vehicle. He then tried to speed away.

Taylor crashed his truck during a pursuit and was taken into custody on private property off Hat Creek Road.

Virginia State Police have charged Taylor with felony eluding and assault on a law enforcement officer. The Campbell County Sheriff’s office has also charged him with reckless handling of a firearm and making threats by phone.

No one was injured in the incident.

