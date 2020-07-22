Advertisement

Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher Wins Don Holliday Memorial Golf Scholarship

Cave Spring's Jack Cowher was the recipient of the 30 thousand dollar scholarship
Cave Spring's Jack Cowher was the recipient of the 30 thousand dollar scholarship
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Don Holliday Memorial Foundation handed out its annual golf scholarship Wednesday for the 34th time. This year’s recipient of the 30 thousand dollar award is Cave Spring’s Jack Cowher, who plans to attend Christopher-Newport in the fall. Cowher carried a 3.59 GPA and was a member of the Spanish Club and Key Club. He was on the golf team and swim team for the past four years, and also played football.

“I’ve been working for awhile at two different golf courses trying to save up money,” said Cowher. “The scholarship means a lot. I love golf and try to play as much as I can. This is really gonna help me. The game, I love it, fell in love playing it. I joined in 11th grade for Cave Spring. It’s really taught me to just meet new people really, how to excel in certain problems, what shot to take, play it easy, take a risk in life. It’s just really taught me a lot.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

