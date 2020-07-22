Danville’s Union Street Bridge closed due to water main break
The break has been isolated and water service is now restored. The bridge will stay closed until further notice because of damage to the asphalt pavement.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Union Street Bridge has been closed following a water main break along the south side of the bridge at Memorial Drive.
