Free COVID-19 testing coming up for Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts

(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Free COVID-19 testing is coming to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

On select days starting July 14 and lasting until July 29, you can get tested for free, with no appointment needed.

The testing dates are as follows:

July 14:

Salem Civic Center back parking lot

4-7 p.m.

Call 540-387-5530 for questions.

July 21:

Botetourt County Health Department

5-7 p.m.

Call 540-473-8240 for questions.

July 23:

Northside Middle School

5-7 p.m.

Call 540-473-8240 for questions.

July 28:

Roanoke City Health Department

5-7 p.m.

Call 540-283-5050 for questions.

July 29:

Craig County Health Center

5-7 p.m.

Call 540-864-6390 for questions.

