Increase in new COVID cases likely to continue in western Virginia, expert says

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -As schools prepare to re-open, the state is requiring plans to protect the health of students and staff.

Many of those plans are still a work in progress, but public health officials say they will be critical in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Molly O’Dell is the director of communicable disease control for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

During a weekly briefing Tuesday morning, O’Dell was asked if she would send her children to school in the Roanoke Valley.

“I would want to make sure that the social distancing and the face coverings are going to be adhered to,” O’Dell responded. “That would be a deal breaker for me.”

O’Dell said it is important for schools to develop detailed plans, and then implement them successfully.

And she said we should be prepared to see the number of new cases continue to rise in our region.

“I’m concerned. I think we’re going to continue to see an increase in cases,” O’Dell said. “And I think what we’ll do is see a pause, and the increase won’t be as intense, and then it will go up again as different things in the community change. And obviously school opening is going to be a big deal.”

Where the numbers go from here, O’Dell said, could depend on how seriously people take the precautions that public health officials are recommending and the state is requiring.

“I’m just hopeful that people’s understanding of the importance of social-distancing and facial coverings is going to increase as we do more,” O’Dell said.

