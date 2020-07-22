Kaine and Warner introduce gun legislation, take “Virginia Plan” to Congress

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner say gun measures passed in the General Assembly earlier this year should be implemented on the national level.

On Wednesday, they introduced the ‘Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020,' that includes universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, one handgun-a month restrictions and other measures.

“If we can pass and undertake this common sense legislation in Virginia,” Kaine told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday morning, “we ought to be able to pass it anywhere, including in the U.S. Congress.”

“The Virginia Plan, as the Senator called it, has only been on the books since July 1,” countered 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Today is the 22nd.”

Griffith said it would be premature to consider the Virginia gun measures in Congress. And he said the proposal sounds like “a party-driven, election-year campaign issue.”

Kaine said he and Warner are under no illusions that Republicans in Congress will embrace the proposals, but he said the senators want to show that on the issue of gun violence “Virginia can lead the nation to a better place.”

