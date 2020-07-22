Lexington hotel named #2 in US, 53 internationally

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A restored 200-year-old inn in Lexington has been named the second-best city hotel in America by Travel + Leisure magazine, and #53 of the top 100 hotels in the world.

The Georges has 18 rooms restored to recognize its past, filled with paintings by Virginia artists. There are also two restaurants and a wedding/social event venue.

“To be honored at this level for the first time, especially during a pandemic, is a testament to our loyal guests and the service of our outstanding team,” said Ann Parker Gottwald, who owns the inn with her husband Thomas “Teddy” Gottwald.

The complete list of awards is now available online here and appears in the magazine’s August 2020 issue, available now at newsstands.

