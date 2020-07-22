Advertisement

Lexington hotel named #2 in US, 53 internationally

The Georges Hotel in Lexington
The Georges Hotel in Lexington(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A restored 200-year-old inn in Lexington has been named the second-best city hotel in America by Travel + Leisure magazine, and #53 of the top 100 hotels in the world.

The Georges has 18 rooms restored to recognize its past, filled with paintings by Virginia artists. There are also two restaurants and a wedding/social event venue.

“To be honored at this level for the first time, especially during a pandemic, is a testament to our loyal guests and the service of our outstanding team,” said Ann Parker Gottwald, who owns the inn with her husband Thomas “Teddy” Gottwald.

The complete list of awards is now available online here and appears in the magazine’s August 2020 issue, available now at newsstands.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg ArtStorm contest in place to raise environmental awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Submissions for designs will be accepted through the end of August.

News

Greater Lynchburg Transit Company sees two employees test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
GLTC could not identify what jobs the employees hold due to privacy laws.

News

Man arrested in connection to Lynchburg firearm thefts

Updated: 5 hours ago
The case involving a string of firearm thefts in June and July has made new developments.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Band camp opens with COVID precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
In Roanoke, concerns about COVID-19 haven't cancelled all school activities this summer. This week, Band Camp opened at the city's two high schools with many precautions in place.

Latest News

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about Confederate statues

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about COVID-19, next federal relief package

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Galax Health and Rehab now in recovery from coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
One of the harder-hit facilities across our hometowns says it is now in recovery from coronavirus.

News

Virginia Tech researchers work to launch design of next underwater autonomous vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The goal of the project is to design the next underwater autonomous vehicles, creating a design that reduces drag and improves its efficiency, allowing it to travel farther.

News

Kaine and Warner introduce gun legislation, take “Virginia Plan” to Congress

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner say gun measures passed in the General Assembly earlier this year should be implemented on the national level.On Wednesday, they introduced the ‘Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020,' that includes universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, one handgun-a month restrictions and other measures.

News

United Way releases financial hardship study amid COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
According to the data, Lynchburg and Radford are tied for the highest in the state at 67 percent. “Franklin at 40 percent, Roanoke City is at 57 percent, Salem is at 49 percent,” added Abby Hamilton, the president and CEO of United Way of the Roanoke Valley.