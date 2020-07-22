Lynchburg using James River after Pedlar Reservoir raw waterline break

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The “Hill City” is getting its water from the James River following a Pedlar Reservoir raw waterline break.

According to Lynchburg Water Resources, the water is “treated to the same strict standards as water sourced from the Pedlar Reservoir.”

There will not be any interruption to the water services around the area.

Lynchburg Water Resources says it will alert the public when it begins to source water from the Pedlar Reservoir again. It can be reached at 434-455-4250.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.