Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia sends 7-year-old to her dream destination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the age of four, Remington Dudley of Roanoke was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. “Remi” had severe Aplastic Anemia; a total failure of the bone marrow and the body can no longer produce blood cells or platelets.

Remi’s mother, Heather, says it all started with a small cut. “She had a cut on her leg and the babysitter said, “Wow, she bled a lot of a little scrape.” Within the same week, I noticed some perfectly round bruises on her shins. Within twenty-four hours, they began to spread all over her body,” said Heather.

The family uprooted their lives from Roanoke and headed to Duke in North Carolina.

The disease took a toll on the entire family, but it was especially hard on Remi’s big sister Kiele, who was just 7 years old at the time. “When I first heard she got sick, I thought I really wasn’t doing my job as a big sister. I thought I did something wrong,” said Kiele.

Heather said, “God knew what he was doing because we found out Kiele was a 100-percent bone marrow match for Remi, which is less than a 23-percent chance. Not even identical twins are necessarily a 100-percent match!”

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia got word of Remi’s story and made her dreams come true; see a beluga whale and meet Disney Princess Ariel at Disney World.

Remi ate ice cream every day and was excited about her pancakes covered in sprinkles. Remi is in remission but her fight with Aplastic Anemia is not over.

If you would like to help kids like Remi, you can visit the Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Facebook page. The site will be live as they celebrate Blue Ridge W.I.S.H. (women inspiring strength and hope). Honorees have been working toward fundraising the average cost of a wish, which is $10,000, to help grant life-changing wishes for local kids.

If you are interested in getting involved in any capacity, you’re encouraged to reach out by calling 804-217-9474 or by visiting va.wish.org

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.