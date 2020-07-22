‘Maskne’ on the rise with more mask requirements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you noticed breakouts along your chin line?

According to doctors at Carilion, it’s more normal than you might think. It’s called “maskne.” Patients have been reporting an increase of acne from wearing a mask, especially as more places of business are requiring patrons to wear a mask at all times.

The best thing you can do for the acne is to treat it as you normally would, making sure to wash your face, and if possible, use a clean mask.

”With most skin conditions, your goal is to get rid of whatever is triggering the skin condition, in this case it’s the mask, which is difficult to get rid of, so we can do things to kind of generally optimize it, which is good acne skin care,” said Padma Chitnavis, a Carilion Clinic Physician.

If you are already on a prescription regimen, it’s best to stick with it. If the acne is new, over the counter products may help.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.