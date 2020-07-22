New evidence found in Lynchburg teen’s shooting death, attorney says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New evidence has been found in the shooting death of a Lynchburg teenager, attorneys say.

Dre’yon “Biggs” Browley was shot and killed in May of 2019.

Austin Rozdilski, a Brookville High School student was acquitted of Browley’s murder, but, found guilty of shooting and injuring Justin “JB” Barnett.

Now, Rozdilski’s attorney, Joseph Sanzone, says police have found the gun that was used to threaten Rozdilski, proving he was acting in self-defense. “One of the basic rights that a person is to be tried on truthful testimony. And if you have evidence that shows that the testimony at trial or at any other time or statements at any other time are untrue, than the jury needs to be able to hear that,” Sanzone said.

Sanzone has filed a motion to set aside the unlawful malicious wounding that Rozdilski was found guilty of back in Dec. 2019.

