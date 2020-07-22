Advertisement

Over 200 new COVID-19 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District this month

With both Danville and Pittsylvania County seeing over 100 new COVID-19 cases this month, July has already become the worst month for COVID-19 in the health district.
Charts show curves in COVID-19 cases for Danville (left) and Pittsylvania County (right).
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - July 1, Danville only had 87 COVID-19 cases and Pittsylvania County reported 122. In a matter of weeks that quickly changed as the district has seen a surge in cases.

“We are hoping that people will take into consideration that the COVID cases are increasing, and we want people to take every precaution,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones.

Danville now has 196 cases and Pittsylvania County has 232. Jones says while the city has seen more testing, he believes there are some who are not following recommended guidelines.

“If we can get people to wear masks, we can possibly control this thing, so it is very alarming to see cases growing like this in Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Jones.

Jones and the rest of city council are hopeful that people will pay attention to what is happening in their hometown before things possibly get worse.

Officials with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District were not available to make a comment or take questions about the spike in cases.

If you or a family member needs a mask, reach out the Danville Community Development Office for a COVID care bag.

