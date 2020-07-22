Percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases rises in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 80,393 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 79,371 reported Tuesday, a 1,022-case increase. That’s up from the 996-case increase from Monday to Tuesday.

3,013 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,051 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,048 reported Tuesday, and there have been 7,351 total hospitalizations. 951,174 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.9 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.7 percent rate reported the last two days.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.