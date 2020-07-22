Police looking for stolen pickup and accused thief

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Police are looking for a 2000 Nissan Frontier stolen from the front of a Sheetz store early Wednesday.

Police say the truck is silver and has VIrginia license plate number USH-1585. It was stolen shortly after midnight the morning of July 22.

Police say the truck may be driven by Brandon Akers, 35, who is wanted by Galax PD for grand larceny, but is also wanted by other police agencies. They say based on Akers’ history, the truck may have been repainted and she may have changed the plates.

Akers is white, 35 years old and 170 pounds, according to police.

Galax PD photo of stolen Nissan Frontier (Galax PD)

Anyone with information about the pickup or Akers is asked to contact Galax Police at (276) 236-8101. You may remain anonymous.

