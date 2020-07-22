Roanoke Catholic Grad Turner King to be Inducted into Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Former Roanoke Catholic and Hampden-Sydney basketball standout Turner King found out just over a week ago that he'd been selected to the Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame. The 2010 grad scored just over 18 hundred points in his Tigers career, good for fourth all time. He averaged 16 and a half points and was a four time all ODAC pick. King tallied nearly 600 rebounds, and while he doesn't exactly know when the ceremony will be because of the pandemic, he's grateful for the honor.

“You don’t really go into playing basketball thinking that I need to do x,y, and z to make the Hall of Fame,” said King. “It’s just kind of a by product of a lot of things whether it’s your hard work, lifting weights or staying in the gym and getting up shots. It’s also a by product of my teammates and coaches as well.”

